South Africa

'Eskom gravy train will continue‚' says former exec

By Staff Writer - 22 March 2018 - 10:10
Eskom gravy train will continue‚ says former executive.
Eskom gravy train will continue‚ says former executive.
Image: FILE PHOTO

This is according to former senior Eskom executive Ted Blom‚ from Mining and Energy Advisory.

“The public will merely continue funding the Eskom gravy train and the effects will compound over time. Eventually‚ exchange rates will be affected as excessive electricity costs make South Africa increasingly uncompetitive to the point where exports will cease.”

Blom said municipalities also want to increase the price of power by 5% “with some adding more than the recommended 6.84% suggested by Nersa”.

Blom said Eskom wants to do this by using loopholes in the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD) rules.

Nersa invited public comment on Eskom’s request to increase tariffs to recover R66bn lost between 2014 and 2017 due to an “over-estimation of electricity sales and overspend on coal‚ gas and imports from 2014 to 2016”. The closing date for public comment is Friday.

Eskom wants permission to keep on polluting

Environmental groups are fuming after Eskom applied for another postponement to regulations that would reduce pollution.
News
2 days ago

Blom said Eskom would effectively never run at a loss because it recovered shortfalls via an annual Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) application.

The government describes the RCA as a “monitoring and tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenues assumed in the MYPD decision (made by Nersa) to actual costs and revenues incurred by Eskom”.

According to Blom‚ Eskom recovered “shortfalls in projections by increasing consumer’s tariffs the following year. This increase is over and above annual tariff increases”.

He added: “Traditionally‚ once these RCA increases are added to electricity tariffs and the funds recovered‚ prices are not readjusted back to normal. This practice then resumes the following year as Eskom once again overestimates their sales.”

Blom said Eskom still showed a bottom line profit of over R20 billion before the RCA claims from 2013 to 2016. Here is a breakdown of their finances:

2014 - R5.183bn net profit (+R10bn RCA) 2015 - R7.089bn net profit (+R19.18bn RCA) 2016 - R3.6bn net profit (+R23.6bn RCA) 2017 - R4.617bn net profit (+R23.8bn RCA)

Eskom again moves to suspend whistleblower Suzanne Daniels

Eskom has levelled new charges against the suspended head of legal Suzanne Daniels.
News
6 days ago

Two mining districts get lashed by Eskom over huge debts

The threatened interruptions will last anywhere from two hours at a time initially‚ increasing to 06:00-20:00 by week three “until agreement is ...
News
6 days ago

Unions stall Eskom plan 'that will cost 30‚000 jobs'

An urgent court interdict was granted overnight to temporarily prevent Eskom from signing a deal that unions believe will lead to job losses.
News
9 days ago

Power disruptions to start as Eskom seeks to recover R13bn debt

Eskom will begin interrupting the power supply to various municipalities starting from Tuesday as it seeks to recover R13-billion owed to it by the ...
News
10 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
Life Esidimeni families react after awarded R1.2-million compensation
X