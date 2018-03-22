'Eskom gravy train will continue‚' says former exec

This is according to former senior Eskom executive Ted Blom‚ from Mining and Energy Advisory.

“The public will merely continue funding the Eskom gravy train and the effects will compound over time. Eventually‚ exchange rates will be affected as excessive electricity costs make South Africa increasingly uncompetitive to the point where exports will cease.”

Blom said municipalities also want to increase the price of power by 5% “with some adding more than the recommended 6.84% suggested by Nersa”.

Blom said Eskom wants to do this by using loopholes in the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD) rules.

Nersa invited public comment on Eskom’s request to increase tariffs to recover R66bn lost between 2014 and 2017 due to an “over-estimation of electricity sales and overspend on coal‚ gas and imports from 2014 to 2016”. The closing date for public comment is Friday.