An ANC councillor in Palm Ridge‚ Ekurhuleni‚ who was wounded when three men opened fire at his car after an ANC meeting is in a stable condition in an undisclosed hospital‚ police said on Thursday.

According to Eden Park police spokesperson Captain Mega Ndobe‚ Ward 61 councillor Lifu Nkosi had just got into his car after a meeting on Monday evening when three men opened fire at the car.

He said more than 30 cartridges were found at the scene‚ with at least 17 bullets hitting the driver’s side of the car.

“It is alleged that after the meeting‚ councillor Nkosi was the last person to leave. Before he drove off‚ three unknown suspects came closer and shot at his vehicle [with him] behind the steering wheel‚” Ndobe said.