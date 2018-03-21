SABC crew caught between PAC factions

A crew from the SABC was caught in the crossfire of a heated exchanged between two factions of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) on Wednesday.

SABC broadcaster Leanne Manas tweeted: “Abrupt and frightening end to our broadcast from Sharpeville cemetery as two factions of the PAC stormed in front of our cameras and started threatening each other violently. Thanks to amazing crew for shielding and running me out of there! Ducked a few blows. See y’all tomorrow.”

The SABC was broadcasting from Sharpeville in commemoration of Human Rights Day on Wednesday.