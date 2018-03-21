A policeman who advocated white genocide on Julius Malema’s Facebook page has been given an expensive lesson in hate speech.

After being fired and failing with an unfair dismissal claim‚ Juda Dagane has been handed another defeat — and a costs order — in the Johannesburg Labour Court.

Dagane‚ a former warrant officer‚ was the target of withering criticism from Judge Anton Steenkamp‚ who called his Facebook posts “despicable”.

Malema‚ now leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ was president of the ANC Youth League in 2011 when Dagane commented on his Facebook page‚ saying: “We must introduce black apartheid. Whites have no room in our heart and mind.