The Sex Worker Education and Advocacy Task Force (Sweat) on Tuesday approached the High Court in Pretoria to ask that the Primrose Community Police Forum be interdicted from beating‚ threatening and using snakes or dogs against sex workers.

The Primrose Community Forum has launched “Operation #TakeBackOurPrimrose” to improve the area but‚ according to court papers‚ is harassing sex workers by photographing them‚ stealing their handbags and throwing eggs and water at them.

Sweat claims the CPF wants sex workers to leave the area.

Twelve sex workers describe their abuse in affidavits‚ which includes being pepper-sprayed‚ shown a gun and having cars mount the pavement where they are standing and taking aim at them.

Four of the sex workers describe having been intimidated with a python or snake by members of the CPF and two describe being threatened by dogs. But Sweat and a sex worker‚ whose identity has been kept secret‚ have approached the court to have the CPF Operation #TakeBackOurPrimrose declared unlawful‚ to "the extent that it illegally targets sex workers".