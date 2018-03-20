A manager who helped a company without relevant experience land a lucrative contract has been dismissed by the City of Johannesburg‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday.

He said the official was a Section 56 Manager. These officials are protected by law that requires an extensive disciplinary process to be followed‚ Mashaba said.

A forensic investigation was initiated into the official's conduct after "the discovery of the highly problematic process during the capacitation of the Office of the Ombudsman"‚ the mayor said in a statement.

Arising from the disciplinary hearing‚ the official was found guilty of all charges which included fraud; contravention of Supply Management Policy and of the Municipal Finance Management Act; gross dereliction of duties; and gross negligence in the course of his duties.

Explaining the circumstances behind the charges‚ the DA's Mashaba said the previous ANC administration had wanted to establish the Office of the Ombudsman‚ and it appointed the official in charge of the processes leading to its launch.

"A company was appointed‚ without a competitive process‚ to establish the call centre for the Office of the Ombudsman. The company had no prior experience in setting up or operating a call centre.