The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is not investigating the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in relation to the SARS High Risk Investigation Unit probe‚ contrary to assertions to this effect‚ it said on Tuesday.

"To put the record straight‚ there are no investigations nor impending charges preferred against Minister Pravin Gordhan‚" the Hawks said in a statement.

"It . . . is not true that the Hawks are gunning for Minister Pravin Gordhan. It is also not true that any official from the Hawks briefed the former Minister of Police‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ of any investigation against Minister Pravin Gordhan nor provide him with any information detailing developments and so-called compelling evidence."