Ex-BMF official Masedi Mafilika in sex scandal
One of East London's socialites and deputy chairman of the Black Management Forum (BMF), Masedi Mafilika, resigned in disgrace yesterday after pictures of him in a compromising position with two women went viral on social media.
The pictures showed Mafilika, who also works at Eskom, in an apparent threesome with a married woman and another unidentified partner.
The pictures caused a stir online with the two women posing naked and kissing with Mafilika.
Mafilika denied knowledge of the pictures yesterday, saying: "I can't comment on something I don't know about."
But the BMF East London branch said in a statement that Mafilika has resigned with immediate effect to protect the image of the body.
Nzwana Makaula, chairman of BMF, said: "Irrespective of the veracity of such
allegations, we believe this matter is private and has nothing to do with BMF. The mention of BMF, even for context, is unfair and unwarranted.
"This is a sensitive and private matter. He is no longer part of the organisation and all the questions should be directed straight to him."
This is not the first time Mafilika is embroiled in embarrassing headline news.
In 2015, Sowetan sister publication, the Daily Dispatch reported that he was left with a broken arm and a crushed foot after his medical doctor girlfriend ran him over twice with a car following a tiff.
An East London businessman, whose wife was one of the two females in the Mafilika sex pictures, declined to comment, saying "this is a family matter" and therefore would not want to debate it in the media.
Twitter parody account @AdvBarryRoux posted the salacious pictures eliciting a flurry of responses.