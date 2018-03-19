Ex-BMF official Masedi Mafilika in sex scandal

One of East London's socialites and deputy chairman of the Black Management Forum (BMF), Masedi Mafilika, resigned in disgrace yesterday after pictures of him in a compromising position with two women went viral on social media.

The pictures showed Mafilika, who also works at Eskom, in an apparent threesome with a married woman and another unidentified partner.

The pictures caused a stir online with the two women posing naked and kissing with Mafilika.

Mafilika denied knowledge of the pictures yesterday, saying: "I can't comment on something I don't know about."

But the BMF East London branch said in a statement that Mafilika has resigned with immediate effect to protect the image of the body.