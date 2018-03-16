Zimbabwe's ousted president Robert Mugabe is of the view that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and South Africa in particular let him down when the army forced him into retirement in November last year.

Speaking to journalists for the first time since his removal in Harare on Thursday‚ Mugabe said a bad precedent has been set.

"In a way I feel betrayed‚ but you also have to look at their (neighboring countries') conditions. Besides South Africa‚ most of them did not have the capacity to intervene. South Africa could have done more‚ but it didn't. They set a bad precedent‚" Mugabe said.