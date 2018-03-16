The death toll from the listeriosis outbreak could be much higher as countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region‚ do not have the testing and monitoring to detect listeriosis cases.

The disease is not a notifiable disease across Southern African countries‚ meaning doctors are not reporting each case to a centralised authority.

On Thursday in Johannesburg‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and SADC health ministers and ambassadors held an emergency high level inter- ministerial meeting to discuss the world’s largest listeriosis outbreak that started in South Africa.

Many of the countries attending the meeting import Tiger Brands’ Enterprise polony and cold meat products. The Tiger Brands Polokwane factory had the ST 6 strain of listeria‚ responsible for 91% of all South African listeriosis patients‚ in 26 places.

In South Africa‚ there have been 967 confirmed cases and 183 deaths from listeriosis. But there has only been one patient in the rest of Southern Africa identified with listeriosis despite many countries importing implicated products.