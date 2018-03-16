South Africa

Listeria death toll may be higher as some SADC countries unable to test for disease

By Katharine Child - 16 March 2018 - 06:32
Listeria death toll may be higher as some SADC countries unable to test for disease
Listeria death toll may be higher as some SADC countries unable to test for disease
Image: 123RF/ Vitaliy Vodolazskyy

The death toll from the listeriosis outbreak could be much higher as countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region‚ do not have the testing and monitoring to detect listeriosis cases.

The disease is not a notifiable disease across Southern African countries‚ meaning doctors are not reporting each case to a centralised authority.

On Thursday in Johannesburg‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and SADC health ministers and ambassadors held an emergency high level inter- ministerial meeting to discuss the world’s largest listeriosis outbreak that started in South Africa.

Many of the countries attending the meeting import Tiger Brands’ Enterprise polony and cold meat products. The Tiger Brands Polokwane factory had the ST 6 strain of listeria‚ responsible for 91% of all South African listeriosis patients‚ in 26 places.

In South Africa‚ there have been 967 confirmed cases and 183 deaths from listeriosis. But there has only been one patient in the rest of Southern Africa identified with listeriosis despite many countries importing implicated products.

Does cancer discriminate?

Some cancers show to be relatively higher in black men than white men.
Good Life
3 days ago

Killing off listeria in meat products

It would take 140 degrees of intense heat and shredding at a medical waste treatment plant to kill off deadly listeriosis-causing bacteria.
News
3 days ago

Namibia recorded a patient on March 12.

In the high level meeting‚ the health department gave advice and scientific expertise on the disease.

Motsoaledi also said he didn’t think there would only be one case outside of South Africa.

Motsoaledi said: “It did arise in the meeting that countries might not be able to detect something like this.” He said few also had the ability to do DNA testing of listeriosis strains and South Africa had offered expertise if needed.

He said there may be multiple reasons for the lack of cases outside of South Africa. One was that South Africa had the largest HIV burden in the world and HIV may make people more susceptible to listeriosis.

The disease only affects pregnant women‚ the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. Motsoaledi said: “We don’t know role incidence of HIV and Aids in this whole thing. We have the highest prevalence of HIV [in the world]. All those things still going to be discussed.”

Polokwane mom helpless as her listeriosis-infected baby suffers

Nine days ago Bonjie realised with horror that her food choices had “poisoned” her baby daughter.
News
3 days ago

Swaziland's Minister of Health‚ Sibongile Ndlela-Simelane‚ said her country had not detected cases but "appreciated the capacity of South Africa to help identify deaths and cases". She suggested Swaziland was not able to measure cases.

Many officials had high praise for South Africa despite the implicated products originating in the country.

Mauritius high commission second secretary Jevin Pillay said: “The SADC is a big family. We have always trusted our partners. Mauritius wishes to congratulate South Africa for being so proactive on this.”

Motsoaledi said that 35% of listeriosis patients were using the private sector when treated. About 65% of patients were seen in public hospitals and he was exceptionally pleased that it was public sector hospital doctors that picked up cases in the middle of last year and notified the National Institute for Communicable Diseases about a possible outbreak.

He also said that although the Constitution gave the power to local municipalities to do health inspections of food processing factories‚ many weren’t sophisticated enough to challenge large corporations. He said small municipalities were not matched to the “firepower of well advanced factories”.

He wants the national department to employ health inspectors‚ known as environmental health practitioners.

How to sue Tiger Brands

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor is gearing for a fight with Tiger Brands over the listeriosis scandal that‚ to date‚ has claimed 183 lives.
News
3 days ago

Another baby dies as listeriosis death toll climbs

Three more people are known to have died of listeriosis‚ including a baby younger than a month old‚ bringing the death toll to 183.
News
7 days ago

Who's monitoring chicken imports during listeriosis outbreak‚ asks SA poultry industry

Five laboratories and an unnamed company in Brazil are under police investigation over falsified results of tests on meat samples.
News
6 days ago

EFF members heed party’s call to remove listeriosis-linked products from stores

EFF leader Julius Malema, today reiterated his party’s call for members to conduct ‘walk-ins’ and remove all listeriosis-linked products from store ...
News
7 days ago

Heartbreak after infection causes woman to miscarry her baby

A woman who lost her unborn child due to listeriosis experienced severe fever leading up to her miscarriage.
News
8 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Video of Home Affairs official entertaining herself at work goes viral
X