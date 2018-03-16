The survivors of Life Esidimeni and the families of the dead will receive closure on Monday when the former deputy chief justice‚ Judge Dikgang Moseneke announces how much they will be compensated.

The state and the legal team for the families of the deceased and the survivors held arbitration hearings after 144 severely mentally ill patients died because the state moved them to ill-equipped nongovernmental organisations from Life Esidimeni facilities.

Former Gauteng MEC for Health and Social Development Qedani Mahlangu had been repeatedly warned not to move patients from Life Esidimeni homes into NGOs.

As arbitrator of the Life Esidimeni hearings‚ Moseneke will announce the amount as "just and equitable relief" for families.