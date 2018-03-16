Former president Jacob Zuma will know this afternoon whether or not he will face prosecution on fraud and corruption charges.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions‚ Shaun Abrahams‚ will tell the public his decision mid-afternoon.

Earlier this week‚ a spokesperson said Abrahams would first inform the parties involved of his decision‚ after which he would publicly announce his decision.

This comes after the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) confirmed that it had lost its Constitutional Court bid to block Abrahams from announcing the decision on whether or not Zuma should stand trial.