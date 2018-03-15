South Africa

Two Hawks officers who face multiple charges for violent crimes have been rewarded with promotions to positions within an elite and secretive unit.

Criminologists say that the promotions go against police regulations‚ which state that those facing either criminal or internal disciplinary matters may not be promoted until they have been formally cleared of all charges.

Warrant officers Solomon Moloto and Frank Kgamanyane are to appear in the Welkom Regional Court later this month on charges of armed robbery and assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to their alleged attack on Free State gold dealer Moses Mkhize in late 2016. Despite facing criminal charges and a number of internal disciplinary hearings‚ the two‚ who are out on R10‚000 bail each‚ were promoted late last year out of the Hawks’ tactical operations management section and into the Crimes Against the State unit.

