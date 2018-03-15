South Africa

Wheels come off again for Durban’s bus service

By Jeff Wicks And Yasantha Naidoo - 15 March 2018 - 07:06
Wheels come off again for Durban’s bus service. Image: STOCK

The South African Municipal Workers Union has slammed the eThekwini municipality for not acting in the interests of residents after the city announced that the private operator running the municipal bus service had run out of diesel again.

The city issued a statement on Wednesday advising commuters of the disruption to the bus service and asking them to make alternative transport arrangements. They were not able to say when the service would resume.

The outsourced company Tansnat‚ which has a fleet of 450 buses‚ is headed by Jacob Zuma’s nephew Mandla Gcaba. The relationship between Gcaba and the eThekwini Municipality has at times been acrimonious and hallmarked by court challenges back and forth.

The bus service has been disrupted several times since 2015 as the operator had not received diesel from their supplier due to alleged financial issues.

The litigious battle began in 2015 when the city attempted to liquidate Tansnat‚ insisting the company owed over R53-million and that Gcaba had captured its bank accounts and were using them as his own.

Gcaba hit back‚ saying the city owed him money and had reneged on subsidy payments.

