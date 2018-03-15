More Marikana cops must be charged - Amcu

Joseph Mathunjwa, the president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), is disappointed that only seven police officers will be charged in connection with the murder of mineworkers during the Marikana strike.

The seven officers are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on a number of charges, including murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice. The charges emanate from their alleged involvement in the killing of three workers near the Wonderkop koppie in 2012.

"Justice must be served because the culprits of these heinous acts have never been arrested or charged. I am disappointed that only seven officers will be appearing in court because there are more," Mathunjwa said.

This is the first time police officers will be dragged to court since the massacre and a commission of inquiry which was subsequently set up to probe the tragedy.

The officers will appear in court for the deaths of Thembelakhe Mati, Semi Jokanisi and Phumzile Sokhanyile.