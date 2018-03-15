How a Pretoria motorist sent hijackers running for their lives.

“Get out the gun and protect myself‚” was his first thought.

That is what Brad Redmayne said on Thursday after he thwarted two criminals on Wednesday afternoon from hijacking his car outside the Woodlands Lifestyle Estate in the east of Pretoria.

“People should be prepared to not be the victim. If you’re the victim‚ they will pick up on that and you will be a victim.”

CCTV footage shows the hijackers’ sedan pulling up behind a dark SUV at the entrance of the estate on Wednesday. Two men leap out of the sedan and run towards the SUV. It is unclear from the video what happens next‚ but the criminals scurry away in a panic and almost overtake their getaway car.

Redmayne and his partner‚ Samantha Gregory‚ were following another car into the estate to pick up a family member. The first hijacker hit the driver window with a ball-peen hammer‚ but it did not break. The second hijacker had a gun‚ but did not use it.

“As I turned around and saw the guy holding a hammer and he was wearing a balaclava mask‚ I twisted in my seat‚ reached to pull up my shirt and draw my firearm‚” Redmayne said.

“At that point they saw what I was doing and then he must have alerted the second guy who was coming towards the car and then they ran off.”