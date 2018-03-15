Civil rights group AfriForum has celebrated a ruling by the Equality Court‚ which found that a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ youth wing at the University of Pretoria was guilty of hate speech and incitement to violence.

In August 2016‚ Luvuyo Menziwa explained in a Facebook post why he hated white people and called for an AK-47 machine gun or a bazooka to kill whites. A member of the AfriForum Youth Henrico Barnard laid a charge against Menziwa at the Equality Court.

The Equality Court ruled on March 9 that Menziwa must‚ within five days of the court ruling‚ apologise for his actions and the negative consequences thereof on his Facebook page.

The court also said he must furthermore perform 30 hours of community service‚ specifically in poor white communities.

“It is encouraging to see that political student leaders are not above the law. I want to emphasise that leaders should accept responsibility for their statements‚ and not make themselves guilty of cheap politicking‚” Barnard said.

Menziwa posted a handwritten apology on his Facebook page on Tuesday and attached the offending post.

In his apology‚ Menziwa said there were serious consequences for violating the rights of the white community‚ such as being expelled for a year from the university and losing funding for his studies.