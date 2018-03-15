Former MP Vytjie Mentor is facing a R5-million defamation lawsuit by a Pakistani businessman she labelled a “crook that entered our country illegally and operates just like the Guptas”.

Imran Butt‚ through his lawyers at BDK Attorneys‚ has demanded that Mentor stop her social media onslaught against him‚ where she alleges‚ among other things‚ that he is in the country illegally and sells South African citizenships to other illegal immigrants.

Mentor — a fierce anti-corruption fighter — said Butt and his lawyers should “go and jump”.

“They think they can intimidate me. They belong in hell. We can meet in court. I am running a campaign to save our country from crooks like him.”

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select