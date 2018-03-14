Teachers seek protection from boss

A Soweto principal has had seven protection orders filed against him in just one month.

Threats involving pictures of guns and bullets were allegedly posted on a school governing body (SGB) WhatsApp group, apparently directed at some teachers and staff.

Now Freedom Park Secondary School principal Siyabonga Buthelezi is to appear in court in two weeks' time to show cause why a final protection order cannot be issued.

Several staffers who sought interim protection orders at the Kliptown Magistrate's Court told Sowetan yesterday that the principal had allegedly incited violence against them during meetings and using the SGB WhatsApp group.