Durban in city-wide power outage

By Jeff Wicks - 14 March 2018 - 11:16
Vast swathes of the eThekwini municipality are without power as part of a city-wide blackout on Wednesday.

Residents from Tongaat in the north to the south Durban basin reported that they had no electricity.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana confirmed the outage and said they were investigating the cause.

At the city’s electricity fault centre‚ lines went unanswered.

Marshall security said a major electrical fault seemed to be responsible for causing outages from Phoenix to Amanzimtoti on the south coast.

This is a developing story.

