Jonas Makwakwa quits SARS.

He said Makwakwa’s resignation was effective from March 14.

This publication reported earlier that Makwakwa was about to be confronted about allegedly misleading SARS with regard to declarations of interest in the appointment of National Integrated Credit Solutions (NICS) as one of eight debt collectors to recover billions of rand in debt owed to the taxman.

Times Select on Tuesday revealed that NICS was appointed despite being linked to payments of money to Makwakwa's personal account.

The payments‚ traced by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to a Department of Water and Sanitation payment to NICS‚ were part of about R1.2-million paid to Makwakwa between 2010 and 2016. The FIC labelled the monies as highly unusual.