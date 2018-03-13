'Village poverty can be hurdled'

Despite growing up in a Limpopo village with no resources, scientist Charles Maphanga was so smart in school that he passed grades 7 and 8 in one year.

In 2002, aged just 16, he matriculated from Kgahlanong Secondary School at GaMampuru village in Sekhukhune district.

Now 31, Maphanga, the last of seven children raised by a single mother, works as a researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria. He is based at CSIR's National Laser Centre (NLC), which is funded by the Department of Science and Technology.

Maphanga, who is part of the biophotonics research group, has several qualifications that he said give him added advantage in the field of research.

"I have an undergraduate degree in human physiology, genetics and psychology, and also an honours degree in medical virology, both obtained from the University of Pretoria."

Last year he obtained a masters degree in physics cum laude from the University of South Africa.

"I am very glad that throughout my academic journey I managed to diversify my academic focus from genetics to molecular biology, and now doing applied physics in the field of biophotonics," he said.