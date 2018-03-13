An urgent court interdict was granted overnight to temporarily prevent Eskom from signing a deal that unions believe will lead to job losses as well as a hike in electricity prices.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) together with Transform RSA obtained the interdict at the North Gauteng High Court on Monday night to prevent Eskom from concluding the outstanding renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) products‚ including the power purchase agreements.

Numsa and Transform RSA launched the late night high court bid yesterday to urgently interdict Eskom from signing 27 IPP contracts today‚ Tuesday March 13‚ pending a full hearing by the High Court.

Numsa said it joined the application with Transform RSA in order to protect the livelihoods of thousands of workers and their families.