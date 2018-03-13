Should you know who funds political parties? Con Court to hear arguments

The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday hear an application to confirm a high court order that information about private funding for political parties and independent ward candidates is required for the reasonable exercise of the right to vote.

My Vote Counts (MVC) launched an application in the high court in Cape Town last year to force political parties to make funding information available to the public. MVC is a non-profit organisation which aims to improve accountability and transparency of elections and politics in South Africa.

The high court held in June last year that the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) was inconsistent with the Constitution as it did not allow for the recordal and disclosure of private funding information.

The court suspended its order of invalidity for 18 months to allow Parliament to remedy the defects in PAIA to allow for the disclosure of private funding for political parties and independent candidates.

On Tuesday‚ My Vote Counts will ask the Constitutional Court to confirm the high court order.