People have a right to know political parties' funders: My Vote Counts

Political parties should regularly disclose funding information to voters so that they're able to make informed decisions on who to vote for.

This is according to My Vote Counts, a non profit organization which describes itself as campaigners "improving accountability, transparency and. Inclusiveness" to give voters a stronger voice.

Their legal representative, Max du Plessis argued in the Constitutional Court today that the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) needed to be amended to allow the public access information on political parties' private and secret funding.

Du Plessis said for voters to be able to make an informed vote, they needed to know and have access to funding of political parties.

"We are saying the disclosure must be systematic and regular... it must be on a website but we don't want to decide on that it's something for parliament to determine" Du Plessis argued.

The Constitutional Court is having a confirmation hearing for a Western Cape High court judgment which ruled that parliament must amend the act to allow public access to the funding information.

The Western Cape high court in October last year gave parliament 18 months to rectify the inconsistencies in the PAIA.