South Africa

Malusi Gigaba defends appointments he made 'on merit'

By Linda Ensor - 13 March 2018 - 11:36
Malusi Gigaba defends appointments he made on merit during his time as minister of public enterprises.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said in Parliament on Tuesday that “it has been disheartening and shocking” for him to see that some of the appointments he made during his tenure as minister of public enterprises‚ from November 2010 to May 2014‚ are now being impugned.

Gigaba appeared before the state capture inquiry being conducted by the public enterprises committee.

He said that at the time he made the appointments‚ they were “hailed publicly as positive appointments for government”.

Among the allegations Gigaba addressed was that he appointed suspect directors to the boards of state-owned enterprises.

