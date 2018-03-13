A trip to the mall has ended with a bundle of joy for a Johannesburg mother.

ER24 reported that they attended to an unusual call late on Monday. Luckily‚ this time there was a happy ending.

"A baby boy was born late last night in a shopping centre in Northriding‚ north of Johannesburg. ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by the centre security members‚" the emergency service said in a statement.

"Upon arrival‚ paramedics found a woman lying in the security office. Several security members were offering the woman assistance."

ER24 said the woman was assisted by their team and soon gave birth to a boy.

"Both the mother and new-born boy were assessed and thereafter transported to Rahima Moosa Hospital for further care."