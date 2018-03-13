Former police minster Fikile Mbalula has opened up about his relationship with his wife Nozuko‚ even admitting that he was not always the perfect husband.

In an interview with Umhlobo Wenene FM‚ Mbalula went into detail about his marriage.

“I have not been a man who’s been well behaved – generally. I’m not a person who believes a wife’s place is at home. I wanted an independent wife‚ but that doesn’t mean‚ as the man of the household‚ I wanted to shrug off my responsibilities‚” Mbalula said.

“I loved that my wife was genuinely interested in me and she also had the agency to tell me when she wasn’t interested anymore. She could speak her mind and tell me when I was getting things wrong. When I observed those traits in her‚ I realised that she was someone who loved sincerely.

“I had never experienced this before and I appreciated it … because I was with somebody who is honest and can take me on.”

Mbalula then explained the difficulty of marrying a woman who has royal blood.

“The traditional wedding was difficult because Nozuko is a princess. It was quite a challenge … there are certain extraordinary things that need to be done when marrying someone from royalty‚ but it was nice because at the end I learnt a lot.”

He said when he found Nozuko she had lost both her parents‚ but he could not tell because Nozuko’s family really took care of her.