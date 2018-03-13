The Gupta brothers have accused the parliamentary public enterprises portfolio committee investigating alleged state capture of “political showboating”‚ “grandstanding” and being “televised for the dramatic effect”.

Ajay‚ Atul and Rajesh Gupta made the accusations in a scathing letter to the committee‚ via their attorney Rudi Krause from BDK Attorneys.

“The proceedings are to a large extent an exercise in political showboating by parliamentarians intent either on making political speeches‚ insulting witnesses or otherwise questioning witnesses in a manner which is not conducive to the resolution of identified or identifiable issues.”

They added: “The conduct of the proceedings is manifestly unfair and improper.”

The Guptas were invited on March 1 to appear before the committee on Tuesday. They also accused the committee of “unfair questioning” about “totally irrelevant” issues.