Seven months after four children were stabbed to death at their rural homestead near Ncukeni on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast‚ two men appeared in court on Monday for the family massacre.

In September last year‚ the bodies of four children aged between four and 12 years old were found at their homestead.

Three of the bloodied bodies were found inside the home while the fourth had been dragged into the garden.

The jarring hallmark of the massacre was the haphazard removal of the left ear of each child.