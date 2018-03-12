Several passengers were injured on Monday morning when a fire extinguisher exploded on an Algoa Bus in Port Elizabeth.

The incident happened in Mendi Road‚ New Brighton‚ just before 8am. The panic caused a stampede as passengers rushed off the bus.

Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said one of the passengers phoned the ambulance control centre. He said according to a report he received from Rynhardt Stander‚ of the department's ambulance service‚ the explosion occurred near the front door of the bus.