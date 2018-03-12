On February 23‚ the Department of Basic gazetted for public comment its intention to lower the minimum mark required to progress in the senior phase - Grades 7‚ 8 and 9.

Currently‚ these learners do not move to the next grade if they get below 50% for their home language.

However‚ the department now wants this home language threshold reduced to 40%. It proposes that pupils should pass if they get 40% in their mother tongue and three other subjects.

And‚ for the first time‚ achieving 30% in three subjects in the grades would see learners moving to the next grade.

Section27 totally rejects this move.

“Education is both a human right in itself and an indispensable means of realising other human rights. As an empowerment right‚ education is the primary vehicle by which economically and socially marginalised adults and children can lift themselves out of poverty and obtain the means to participate fully in their communities.

“If the proposed amendments are approved it is our view that learners may be ill-equipped for the higher education system but also as productive members of South African society as they will not possess the necessary skills and knowledge needed for the job market‚” the organisation said.

Education expert Mary Metcalfe said the country should have a consultation process on solving the problems at foundation phase. These‚ she said‚ were the reasons pupils struggle to pass at high school‚ leading to pupils dropping out of school.