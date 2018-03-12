South Africa

Man trapped for hours in grain silo

By Staff Reporter - 12 March 2018 - 10:35
A man who was trapped in a grain silo is given medical treatment.
A man who was trapped in a grain silo is given medical treatment.
Image: Steven Richett

A man spent several hours trapped chest-deep in a grain silo as colleagues frantically tried to dig him out in KwaZulu-Natal.

As the 30-year-old man remained partially buried‚ several men climbed inside the silo in the town of Winterton and tried to remove a large quantity of grain in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Motorcyclist killed in accident with SUV

A motorcyclist‚ believed to be in his 60s‚ was killed in a collision with SUV on Main Road in Irene‚ Centurion‚ on Saturday afternoon.
News
7 days ago

“Provincial services utilised various rescue and cutting equipment to cut a large hole in the bottom of the silo‚ allowing more access for grain to be removed‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“After several hours‚ the man was finally freed from the silo.”

He was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before being airlifted by helicopter to a private hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X