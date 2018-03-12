South Africa urgently needs to fix the basic literacy and numeracy education in primary schools in order to prevent the fallout that occurs on highschool level‚ says education expert Mary Metcalfe.

She says the country should have a consultative process to deal with poor levels of reading and writing in the foundation phase of the education system.

On February 23‚ the Department of Basic Education gazetted for public comments its intentions to lower the minimum mark required to progress in the senior phase - Grades 7‚ 8 and 9.

Currently these learners do not move to the next grade if they get below 50% for their home language.

The department now wants this home-language threshold reduced to 40%. It proposes that pupils should pass if they get 40% in their mother tongue and three other subjects. And‚ for the first time‚ achieving 30% in three subjects in the grades would see learners moving to the next grade.

But Metcalfe says the public should be discussing the real issues of the foundation phase in the education system and not just the pass percentage.