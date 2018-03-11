South Africa looks to strip Gupta brother's residency.

South Africa has launched proceedings to strip the permanent residency status of one of the lynchpins of a controversial Indian business family accused of corruption, an official said on Sunday.

Ajay Gupta, a fugitive sought by police over alleged graft, now faces the prospect of losing access to banking facilities as well as his South African identity papers if his residency is rescinded.

Ajay is one of three Indian-born Gupta brothers who are among South Africa’s richest people who are now being investigated by police over corruption allegations. The country’s graft watchdog has also accused them of having improper links to former president Jacob Zuma.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has discussed the “the possibility of revoking Ajay’s residency” with President Cyril Ramaphosa, his spokesman told AFP.

“Since then, he has instructed the director-general of home affairs to investigate the legal environment for that to happen,” Mayihlome Tshwete told AFP.