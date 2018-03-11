Man given 10-year jail term for stabbing to death youth who asked him for a cigarette.

A man who stabbed a 15-year-old to death for asking him for a cigarette while he was busy speaking on his cell phone has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Twenty-six-year-old Aviwe Mgungubali admitted to stabbing the youth in November 2016 in Atlantis near Cape Town and entered into a plea bargain with the state.

“The detective in partnership with the senior state prosecutor and the deceased's family agreed on the plea and the sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment‚” Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

At about 3.30am on November 20 2016‚ the youth approached Mgungubali and asked him for a cigarette while he was talking on his cell phone.