Despite some “continued isolated disruptions” in a handful of areas‚ most incidents which affected voter registration operations on Saturday had been resolved and almost all voting stations were operational on Sunday‚ the Electoral Commission said.

Voting stations opened at 8am for the final day of the weekend registration drive and address update campaign which are part of early preparations for the national and provincial elections scheduled for 2019.

On Saturday‚ the process was marred by community protests in some areas‚ where tents erected as temporary voting stations were torched or damaged. One tent was even stolen.

The Electoral Commission urged all eligible voters and especially the youth of our country to visit voting stations in their numbers on Sunday to ensure they are able to fulfil their Constitutional right to vote in the upcoming elections.