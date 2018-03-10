Apart from a few isolated incidents‚ which included protests at some voting stations‚ the voter registration and address update campaign got off to a positive start on Saturday morning‚ the Electoral Commission (IEC) says.

It said that almost all voting stations around the country were reported open and operational from 8am as the campaign got under way.

Over 73‚000 election officials were reported in place in some 22‚600 voting stations to register new voters and to allow already registered voters to check and update their address details in preparation for the upcoming national and provincial elections next year‚ it said.

“Eligible and registered voters were reported to be making their way to their voting stations in response to the call to update the voters’ roll.

“The Electoral Commission would like to express its appreciation to political leaders and parties‚ the media and other stakeholders who have raised awareness of the registration weekend and the importance of a reliable‚ accurate and up-to-date voters’ roll for free and fair elections‚” the IEC said in a statement.

However‚ it added: “Sadly‚ in a handful of isolated areas a small number of voting stations around the country were unable to open on time or were forced to close shortly after opening due to a range of incidents.

“The most common of these was due to community protests which used the high profile of the voter registration activities to draw attention to their grievances and in some instances blockaded staff and voters from reaching the voting stations or conducting registrations.”