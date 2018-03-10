Police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed suspects involved in an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning‚ in which two security guards were injured.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said a G4s truck was travelling on the N12 in Boksburg at about 8:45am when it was shot at by suspects using automatic rifles.

“The CIT truck was forced to stop at Rondebult/Atlas roads. The suspects blew the truck using explosives.

“No money was taken and two security guards were slightly injured‚” he said.

He said the suspects were reported to have been travelling in a white Ford Focus and white Ford Ranger.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to please call crime stop on 08600 10111 or report to the nearest police station‚” Masondo said.