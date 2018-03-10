South Africa

Court interdicts Prasa from intimidating activists

By Aidan Jones - 10 March 2018 - 09:07
Court interdicts Prasa from intimidating activists.
Court interdicts Prasa from intimidating activists.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Judge Andre le Grange of the Western Cape High Court granted civil society coalition UniteBehind an interim interdict on Friday‚ as added protection to their right to freedom of expression.

The coalition says it took this step because of continued intimidation and violence against its members by employees of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

“For us this is a very important step to show Prasa and to show the thugs that we are not going to lie down‚” said Zackie Achmat‚ a member of the UniteBehind organising secretariat. “We are not going to accept undemocratic and repressive and violent behaviour in a democracy.”

Achmat is one of the seven applicants in the case against Prasa‚ its acting rail chief executive officer Mthura Swartz and its senior protection officer Bulelani Ngxukumeshe.

In his affidavit requesting the urgent interdict‚ Achmat referred to‚ among other things‚ an incident on January 17 2018 at Cape Town Railway Station.

“UniteBehind activists were subjected to insults‚ swearing and threats from about 10 security guards in Prasa uniforms” during a demonstration at the station.

Prasa to fork out R1bn in backpay as it reinstates 700 dismissed workers

The cost to reinstate the 700 workers who were fired by Prasa will amount to over R1-billion.
News
10 days ago

He states that some of the Prasa employees who had threatened the activists on January 17 were then present at parliamentary sittings with the Portfolio Committee on Transport on February 6 and February 13.

The affidavit states: “We were scared and felt intimidated‚ and have been left wondering what will happen next. We felt insecure about our safety as a result of these threats.”

Marie-Lou Gillespie of De Abreu & Cohen Attorneys‚ who is representing UniteBehind‚ says that the Prasa legal department is aware of the case and have as yet not opposed it.

“Prasa has until 26 March to oppose the interim interdict‚” said Gillespie. “If they do not oppose‚ we will ask the court to make the interdict final.”

Gillespie explains that an interdict provides added protection for an individual’s rights.

“If someone interfered with my rights‚ and they intimidated me or harassed me‚ or did any of the things that they had been interdicted from doing‚ then they would be in contempt of the court order‚” said Gillespie.

She says that an interdict provides quick relief from harassment‚ intimidation‚ threats or any other breaches of the interdict.

“It’s a shorter route to results; the other route is very slow‚” said Gillespie.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said: “We respect the court ruling.” - Ground Up 

Parliament committee calls on Prasa to reopen crime-ridden Khayelitsha railway line

Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport has called on Prasa to urgently reopen the Khayelitsha railway line.
News
24 days ago

VBS: We are fully compliant‚ why should Prasa not invest?

The Venda Building Society Mutual Bank (VBS) has hit back at a Sunday Times report that revealed a plan by the cash-strapped Passenger Rail Agency of ...
News
1 month ago

Prasa board fails to pitch up for parliamentary meeting

Committee summons board to come on 13 February
News
1 month ago

DA submits PAIA application for proof of VBS’ compliance with National Treasury

Prasa is allegedly investing R1-billion with VBS Mutual Bank.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X