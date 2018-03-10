Judge Andre le Grange of the Western Cape High Court granted civil society coalition UniteBehind an interim interdict on Friday‚ as added protection to their right to freedom of expression.

The coalition says it took this step because of continued intimidation and violence against its members by employees of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

“For us this is a very important step to show Prasa and to show the thugs that we are not going to lie down‚” said Zackie Achmat‚ a member of the UniteBehind organising secretariat. “We are not going to accept undemocratic and repressive and violent behaviour in a democracy.”

Achmat is one of the seven applicants in the case against Prasa‚ its acting rail chief executive officer Mthura Swartz and its senior protection officer Bulelani Ngxukumeshe.

In his affidavit requesting the urgent interdict‚ Achmat referred to‚ among other things‚ an incident on January 17 2018 at Cape Town Railway Station.

“UniteBehind activists were subjected to insults‚ swearing and threats from about 10 security guards in Prasa uniforms” during a demonstration at the station.