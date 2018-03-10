Captain Morris 'KGB' Tshabalala poisons himself after parole bid fails

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesman Moses Dlamini told the publication that they had received reports that Tshabalala had poisoned himself.

“We have sent investigators to Kgosi Mampuru prison to establish the facts."

The publication has learnt from sources that the parole committee for Tshabalala was sitting on Friday.

"His parole was revoked and he is now a sentenced prisoner. After learning the news he has now gone and poisoned himself‚” said a source. "He is in a critical condition in the prison hospital. It is suspected that this may be part of his plan to escape from custody."

Tshabalala‚ who was stationed with the covert crime intelligence unit‚ was arrested in January by IPID officials as he reported to his parole officers in Pretoria.