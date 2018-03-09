SABC poaches Carte Blanche journalist Bongani Bingwa to bolster its news team

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced on Thursday that veteran presenter and journalist Bongani Bingwa will join its news anchoring pool.

Bingwa was a presenter and journalist on Carte Blanche for 10 years. He is also the host of the Radio 702 breakfast show - a position he was adamant on Thursday night he was not leaving.

Bingwa will co-host the 6pm to 9pm slot on SABC’s 24-hour news channel alongside Francis Herd from Monday. The slot was previously co-hosted by Peter Ndoro‚ who’s Twitter bio states that he will be now news anchor from 3pm to 6pm.