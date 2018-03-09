South Africa

SA track star after handsaw attack: ‘I’m good’

By Suthentira Govender And Yasantha Naidoo - 09 March 2018 - 06:18
Crowdfunding to help Mhlengi Gwala pay for medical bills raised R450‚000.
Image: IRONMAN South Africa via FACEBOOK

South Africans have rallied around triathlete Mhlengi Gwala in a “remarkable” manner‚ with a crowdsourcing initiative that started on Wednesday already raising R450‚000 after exceeding its targets twice.

His harrowing ordeal‚ in which three men tried to cut his leg off with a handsaw‚ has not robbed him of his fighting spirit.

Speaking briefly to Times Select on Thursday‚ Gwala – who survived the vicious 3am attack on him in Durban two days ago– said: “I’m good.”

Close friend and fellow triathlete Sandile Shange said Gwala was in good spirits but was in intense pain and heavily medicated.

