South Africans have rallied around triathlete Mhlengi Gwala in a “remarkable” manner‚ with a crowdsourcing initiative that started on Wednesday already raising R450‚000 after exceeding its targets twice.

His harrowing ordeal‚ in which three men tried to cut his leg off with a handsaw‚ has not robbed him of his fighting spirit.

Speaking briefly to Times Select on Thursday‚ Gwala – who survived the vicious 3am attack on him in Durban two days ago– said: “I’m good.”

Close friend and fellow triathlete Sandile Shange said Gwala was in good spirits but was in intense pain and heavily medicated.

