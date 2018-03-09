Premier feels heat as Hawks raid

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is the latest member of the so-called premier league to find himself under scrutiny from the Hawks.

The premier's office was yesterday raided by the elite police investigations unit as it searched for documents relating to a corruption case that could implicate him and his office.

Since the beginning of the year, the Hawks have been cracking down on corruption within the state - taking on high-profile cases that involve senior ANC leaders.

Last month, they raided the offices of Free State premier, and now ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, looking for information relating to the controversial Estina dairy farm project which ended up benefiting former president Jacob Zuma's friends, the Guptas.

Both Mahumapelo and Magashule were close to the Guptas and used to be part of the "premier league" - a grouping of provincial premiers who were aligned to Zuma ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December.