DA investigating why its support base is dwindling

The DA is threatened with dwindling support following several decisions it took, including how it dealt with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

According to its internal research, the De Lille saga, valuation of properties in Johannesburg, as well as the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as president was making the official opposition lose support.

The valuation of properties will see property owners pay more for rates and taxes.

Another saga is the race issue over the future of De Lille, with black and coloured DA members believing she was being victimised, while white DA members believe that she should be charged for bringing the party into disrepute.