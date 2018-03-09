DA investigating why its support base is dwindling
The DA is threatened with dwindling support following several decisions it took, including how it dealt with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.
According to its internal research, the De Lille saga, valuation of properties in Johannesburg, as well as the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as president was making the official opposition lose support.
The valuation of properties will see property owners pay more for rates and taxes.
Another saga is the race issue over the future of De Lille, with black and coloured DA members believing she was being victimised, while white DA members believe that she should be charged for bringing the party into disrepute.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said yesterday that his party had turned things around and was looking forward to the 2019 general elections.
"People will choose to vote for the partnership between the ANC and EFF, or for the party that is opposed to VAT," he said.
Maimane said the City of Johannesburg was revising the new property valuation process following a public uproar over the system that was unveiled last month.
"There was an error in the system," Maimane said.
"That is why the city got back to correct it."
Yesterday, DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said the party had taken stock of itself.
"It would be silly for us not to assess where we are and how things are changing. For us to remain relevant we must do market research," Moodey said.
He acknowledged that the DA was facing threats.
"It is a matter of navigating our way forward," he said.
Sowetan understands that the DA is mulling over the introduction of a clause in its constitution that allows for the recalling of any executive office bearer who is accused of wrongdoing.
The proposal was expected to be voted on by delegates at the DA's national congress that takes place next month.
At the moment, the party has no mechanism in place to recall errant executive office bearers.
This became evident when De Lille refused to resign after the DA leadership asked her to do so.