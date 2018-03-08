Krog had fired a salvo at Nathanson and his staff‚ alleging that during the course of his arrest in the absence of police‚ he had been tortured and Nathanson and his “acolytes” conducted unlawful searches of his client’s Shongweni home.

"Our position will be‚ and I will attempt to show‚ that the whole investigation was captured by civilians. When I speak about civilians I am talking about Brad Nathanson‚” he said.

“If the state is hinging their case on a confession made to Mr Nathanson then I would contest that their case is weak because a confession made under these circumstances would be excluded as it is inadmissible‚” Krog added.

The direction of the evidence‚ and the footing of the defence’s case during the trial‚ is that the man’s arrest by a civilian - and all the evidence gathered through what they held was an illegal search - could be excluded as inadmissible.

Magistrate Mohamed Motala‚ while allowing Krog to lead evidence on Nathanson’s involvement‚ would not be drawn to pronounce.

“This is not the trial so I cannot make declarations on the validity of evidence‚ so don’t go overboard‚” he said.

The suspect pieced together the hours from the time that Nathanson arrested him at his home until the point he was taken to the police station‚ detailing sporadic torture‚ beatings and “tubing”. Tubing refers to the practice of suffocating someone using a plastic bag or inner tube to elicit information.