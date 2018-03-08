Thirty-seven percent of South African motorists say they will still choose diesel vehicles despite studies which show that thousands die prematurely as a result of diesel engines exceeding their stated emissions standards.

This is one of the findings in a recent survey by the Automobile Association (AA). The AA said the survey also found that 56% of respondents said they preferred diesel over petrol engines‚ with only four percent stating that knowing of the deaths related to exceeding emissions standards would change their minds.

“South African motorists must‚ however‚ begin to realise diesel engines may be on their way out. Internationally car makers are being forced to adhere to stringent emissions standard or face hefty fines‚” the AA said.

It said car makers were grappling with tough choices: to either re-engineer existing diesel engines‚ restrict sales of some profitable models‚ or risk hundreds of millions of euros in penalties.

“While this is not yet a big debate in South Africa‚ the impact of these decisions will have far-reaching consequences for the local market‚” the AA said.

The AA said sales of diesel cars in Europe were sharply down in 2017‚ sparking concern that the decline in second-hand values would lead to a total collapse of the diesel vehicle market.