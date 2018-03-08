The High Court in Bloemfontein sentenced a 35-year-old man to 10 years’ imprisonment on Tuesday for causing the death of his wife and later burning her body.

Godfrey Maphobole banged the head of his 26-year-old wife‚ Thulani Gqamane‚ against the wall after a heated argument on the night of Friday‚ November 27 2015 at their home in Langenhoven Park‚ Bloemfontein.

The court heard that Maphobole walked out of the house as Gqamane collapsed. He came back a few hours later to find her dead on the floor.

Maphobole put his wife’s body in his car and drove to his hometown of Winburg‚ about 100km away‚ where he kept her body in the boot until Sunday morning.

After buying petrol at a local filling station‚ Maphobole set Gqamane’s body on fire at a Winburg landfill site.

Homeless people living near the landfill called the police after discovering the body in flames.