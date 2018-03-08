A whopping 4‚000 tons of polony and viennas is the initial estimate of how much recalled cold meat will be sent to dump sites.

This is according to EnviroServ Waste Management's Dr Johan Schoonrad‚ a treatment and disposal specialist.

On Sunday‚ the National Consumer Commission recalled Enterprise polony‚ russians and frankfurters as well as Rainbow Chicken Polony‚ due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes bacteria at the factories that produce this food. At least 180 patients have died from listeriosis‚ linked to bacteria at the Enterprise processed meat factory in Polokwane.

Consumers have been advised to return meats to retailers to dispose of.

EnviroServ is one of the waste companies that has made a bid to Tiger Brands and Rainbow Chicken Limited to help dispose of recalled cold meats.

Late on Wednesday afternoon‚ the Department of Environmental Affairs gave an exemption to waste management companies to dispose the meat in hazardous waste landfills rather than in medical waste sites.