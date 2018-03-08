Global software company SAP’s investigation into contracts with state-owned enterprises (SOEs) Transnet and Eskom has found that there were payments made to Gupta-related entities and that there were indications of mismanagement and irregularities.

The mismanagement was in relation to the management of the Gupta-linked third parties and the irregularities were in the adherence to SAP’s compliance processes‚ said Adaire Fox-Martin‚ the company’s president of global customer operations Europe‚ the Middle East and Africa‚ parts of Europe and greater China‚ on Thursday.

"There is no evidence‚ however‚ of any payment or attempted payment made to any South African government official or any employee of an SOE in connection with Transnet and Eskom‚" she said.

SAP has been embroiled in the Gupta scandal along with other companies‚ such as consulting firm McKinsey and Trillian Capital Partners‚ which were all linked to Eskom contracts. An internal investigation into these matters was conducted by law firm Baker McKenzie on behalf of SAP.

A tranche of leaked Gupta e-mails showed not only how kickbacks were allegedly paid but also how the Guptas gained access to highly confidential draft contracts between SAP and Eskom. The SAP-Eskom contract was for an SAP management tool that tracks purchasing‚ invoicing and payment documents. The Guptas also managed to obtain a bid by SAP to provide commercial software for use in the South African public service.